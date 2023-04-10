WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a person was killed when their vehicle was struck by a train in White Pigeon.

The White Pigeon Police Department said around 8:30 a.m. Friday it received a report of a crash involving a train and vehicle on W. Chicago Road at the crossing of the Grand Elk Railroad.

The driver of the vehicle, a 76-year-old White Pigeon resident, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a WPPD news release.

The victim’s name was not released.

The crash remains under investigation, according to WPPD.