PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Three Rivers man is in the hospital after a Friday morning crash in Park Township.

Around 6:30 a.m., deputies with the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the area of US-131 and Muskrat Road for a crash.

Responding troopers learned that a vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Tyriq Perryman of Three Rivers, was heading northbound on US-131. Perryman lost control of the vehicle which then went off the road and flipped.

Perryman was taken to the hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said. His condition is unknown. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to have contributed to the crash. Speed is also believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.