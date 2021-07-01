1 arrested after chase that started in St. Joseph Co., ended in Indiana

FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after a high-speed chase that started in Michigan and ended in Indiana Sunday.

It started in Florence Township around 10:45 p.m. after an incident where shots were fired, the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said in a Thursday release.

Deputies responding to the incident saw a suspicious car leaving the area. They tried to pull the car over for an equipment violation, the sheriff’s office said.

The car did not pull over, instead taking off on Constantine Road near Withers Road.

After the chase started, deputies say the car crashed into a parked car on US-131 near Withers Road. They say a 41-year-old woman was minorly injured from the crash.

The driver continued to flee and used his car to ram into a deputy’s patrol car, the sheriff’s office said. It said he also threw items out of his car to try to hit the patrol cars.

The chase continued through Constantine Township and Mottville Township and then entered into Elkhart County in Indiana, authorities say.

In Elkhart County, he eventually hit a mailbox, drove through someone’s yard and crashed into a fence, the sheriff’s office said.

At that point he took off running through the yard and into a field where deputies were able to apprehend him.

The sheriff’s office says he was in possession of methamphetamine.

Authorities say he is a 32-year-old man from Constantine.

He was brought to the Elkhart County Jail on Indiana charges, the sheriff’s office said. The St. Joseph County sheriff is also requesting the charges of possession of meth, receiving and concealing stolen vehicle, fleeing and eluding, and felonious assault on a police officer.