THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was arrested after allegedly robbing a business Friday morning.

Around 11:10 a.m., officers with the Three Rivers Police Department were sent to West Michigan Avenue near North Lincoln Avenue after receiving reports of an armed robbery at a business. It’s unclear what type of weapon was used.

TRPD said the suspect got away with an unknown amount of money and took off on a bicycle. An “observant citizen” told the officers which way the suspect went.

A probable cause was established and a search warrant was served on East Michigan Avenue near Main Street, TRPD said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and officers seized evidence from the crime.

This robbery is under investigation.