CONSTANTINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman was airlifted to the hospital after a crash east of Constantine on Wednesday.

The single-car crash happened around 5:15 p.m. on N. River Road near Winding River Road in Constantine Township.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says an eastbound vehicle left the side of the road, at which point the driver overcorrected and lost control. The vehicle slide sideways across the road and hit a tree on the passenger’s side.

The passenger, a 25-year-old Grand Rapids woman, was seriously hurt. She was airlifted to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from San Jose, California, sustained minor injuries and was taken to the hospital via ambulance.

Deputies say both women were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash and alcohol was not believed to be involved.