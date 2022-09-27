The Spectrum Health logo on a the skywalk over Michigan Street in Grand Rapids. (File)

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Spectrum Health broke ground on its new Orthopedic Health and Performance center Tuesday.

The new center will be located on East Beltline Avenue at 3 Mile Road just outside of Grand Rapids.

Once completed, the 117,000 square foot building will house advanced orthopedic care, an outpatient surgery center, physical and occupational therapy, performance training spaces and orthopedic urgent care.

The center is set to feature a basketball court, turf areas, and a motion analysis lab as part of an indoor training area. It will provide patients access to over 60 specialists, according to a Spectrum Health press release.