Wrongful death suit filed in 2019 electrocution of farm worker

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a man who was electrocuted and killed at a Cassopolis-area farm two years ago is suing.

The estate of Rocky Stoner filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Sparks Cedarlee Farms; AK Enterprises LLC, which makes prefabricated structures; and Wakarusa Heavy Equipment, which owned and rented out a piece of machinery involved in the death.

On May 23, 2019, Stoner was helping build a new storage facility at the farm on Gards Prairie Road near Prairie Grove Street in Cass County’s Penn Township, northeast of Cassopolis.

His estate’s attorneys say Stoner was guiding a metal truss that another worker was raising and lowering with a piece of heavy equipment. The truss hit a power line, electrocuting Stoner. His co-worker called 911. Stoner was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

He was 19.

The lawsuit claims that the farm didn’t take the necessary safety precautions before putting Stoner to work, the company that made the prefabricated building Stoner was assembling didn’t provide appropriate safety warnings or instructions, and that the rental company that provided the equipment didn’t make sure the person operating it was properly trained or certified.

“Though Rocky’s mother, Tracy Reeves, realizes that money will not bring back her son, we strongly believe the owners of the farm, the manufacturer of the kit-style building, and the heavy equipment rental company are culpable for his death,” attorney Randall Levine of Levine & Levine Attorneys At Law in Kalamazoo said in a Wednesday statement.

Levine went on to say that Stoner, a graduate of Marcellus High School, had been accepted to the Michigan State Police Academy shortly before his death.



“He was a great kid who did not deserve to die at 19 years old,” the statement concludes. “The complaint seeks to hold those responsible accountable.”