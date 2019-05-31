Worker electrocuted at SW MI substation

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Cass County deputies are investigating the electrocution of a worker at a power substation just northeast of Niles.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office took the call around 11:35 a.m. Friday.

Authorities say Steven E. Smith of Michigan City, Indiana was working on overhead power lines at the AEP Kenzie Creek substation off White Street in Howard Township when he was electrocuted.

Someone immediately administered first aid to Smith, but he died from his injuries.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is under investigation.