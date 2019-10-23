Woman stabbed in neck; man arrested

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after stabbing a family member in the neck Tuesday.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 53000 block of N. Fisher Lake Road near the intersection of Marcellus Road in Park Township, northeast of Three Rivers.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office said when deputies arrived on scene, they found a 21-year-old woman had been stabbed in the neck. Her injuries were determined to be non-life-threatening.

The suspected ran away from the scene before deputies arrived.

A K-9 unit was able to quickly pick up the suspect’s scent and led authorities to a nearby property. As officers closed in, the suspect tried to get away but was taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect, a 23-year-old man, was lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail where he was charged with assault with intent to commit murder and interfering with 911, the sheriff’s office said.