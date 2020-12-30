Woman shot in South Haven; man arrested

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot in South Haven Wednesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office told News 8 that authorities were called shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday for a shooting in South Haven. The exact location of the shooting was not released.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment, but the extent of her injuries is unknown.

The male suspect was arrested in connection to the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269.657.3101, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.7867 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100. You can also text a tip to the sheriff’s office by sending the keyword VBCTIPS and your message to CRIMES (274637).