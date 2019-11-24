Woman shot after bullet enters home in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot while lying in bed watching TV Saturday night in Benton Harbor, police say.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety say the 66-year-old was shot in her home on Pavone Street near East Empire Avenue shortly after 11 p.m.

They say she was lying in bed watching TV when a bullet entered her home and hit her.

Evidence was found in Broadway Park where police believe the gunshots were fired.

Authorities do not believe the victim was the intended target.

She was transported to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Police say several people were seen running from the park. They are seeking the people’s identities to determine their involvement and are reviewing exterior residential securities cameras.

Many agencies assisted BHDPS during the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Benton Harbor tip line at 269.927.0293, Crime Stoppers at 1.800.342.STOP (7867) or through the BHPDS app that can be found in cell phone app stores.