Woman sentenced in Paw Paw-area bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman will spend 38 months in prison for a bank robbery near Paw Paw.

In December, Laura Yoder pleaded guilty to bank robbery by force or violence.

As part of her sentence, Laura Yoder will spend two years on supervised release after serving her prison sentence. She will also have to pay $1,5600 in restitution and a $100 special assessment, a federal judge ordered Wednesday.

Authorities say that on Sept. 19, she walked into the Mercantile Bank on East Michigan Avenue in Paw Paw Township and handed the teller a note that said there was a bomb outside. Court records show she made off with $1,560.

A Sept. 19, 2019 surveillance image shows a woman in all black robbing the Mercantile Bank near Paw Paw. (Paw Paw Police Department)

When authorities searched the area, they found no threat. No one was hurt. Yoder was arrested later the same day.

Yoder will have to self-surrender to authorities by Aug. 1.