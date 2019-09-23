Woman sentenced for murder plot, sex abuse of child

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who admitted to sexually assaulting a child and to plotting a kidnapping and rape has been sentenced to decades in prison.

In a Branch County courtroom Monday, Jayme LaPointe of Athens was sentenced to between 25 and 50 years for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, five to 25 years for conspiracy to commit CSC and 25 to 50 years for conspiracy to commit kidnapping.

The two sentences of 25 to 50 years will run concurrently. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

LaPointe pleaded guilty in July to the charges. The first-degree CSC charge was for sexually assaulting a 1-year-old in 2017. The conspiracy charges were for plotting with others to kidnap, rape, torture and murder a child, though no such crime ever actually happened.

Two of the three other suspects arrested in 2018 in the kidnapping and murder plot, Talia Furman of Battle Creek and David Bailey of Kalamazoo, previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced in August.

The fourth co-defendant, Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, is expected to stand trial in the case starting Oct. 22.

He has already been sentenced to prison for possession of child pornography.