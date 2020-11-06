Woman rescued, OK after hole collapse in Decatur

The property in Decatur where a woman was rescued after a hole caved in. (Nov. 6, 2020)

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews rushed to free a woman who was trapped when a hole she was digging in Decatur caved in.

The woman, whose name wasn’t released, was OK and did not need to go to the hospital. Police credited the good outcome to the swift response from emergency crews.

It happened around 9:20 a.m. Friday on S. George Street near E. South Street. The Decatur Police Department said the woman was looking into buying some property there and went to get soil samples. The woman, a builder and a real estate agent were digging when their test hole collapsed on the woman.

Someone ran across the street, where a police officer was working on something unrelated. The officer then radioed for help.

The woman was freed, received some oxygen and was checked out at the scene.