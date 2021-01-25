Woman rescued after crashing car into St. Joseph River

Authorities rescue a woman from a car that crashed into the St. Joseph River in Buchanan Township on Jan. 25, 2021. (Courtesy: The Michigan State Police)

BUCHANAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was freed from her car Monday morning after she crashed into the St. Joseph River.

It happened around 10 a.m. in Buchanan Township.

The Michigan State Police says a car was driving on East River Road when the driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer. The driver, a 25-year-old woman, lost control and hit a utility pole and two trees. The car then went off a ledge, overturned and landed in the St. Joseph River.

The roof of the car was partially crushed and the woman was trapped inside her car. Authorities freed the woman and she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was inside the car at the time.

MSP is reminding drivers to not swerve when an animal is in the road but instead slow down as quickly and safely as possible. Swerving could cause a crash or a driver to losing control. Animals could also get confused on which way to go. Troopers say survival chances are better when hitting an animal rather than hitting another car or object.

Several agencies assisted at the crash scene.