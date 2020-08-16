Woman pleads no contest to embezzlement charge

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of embezzling from a nonprofit organization in Van Buren County will face sentencing.

Friday, Susan Ryan pleaded no contest to embezzlement by an agent or trustee of at least $200 but no more than $1,000. Two more serious embezzlement charges were dismissed.

Investigators say Ryan stole money from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Paw Paw.

According to the Michigan State Police, the investigation, which involved transactions that happened while Ryan was the club’s secretary, began in October 2019.

Ryan was charged in February. She is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 14.

