Woman ordered to pay restitution in embezzlement case

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who pleaded no contest to embezzling has been ordered to pay restitution and court fines.

Susan Ryan was sentenced on Monday. She has already paid the full restitution of $32,175.20. She still must pay $125 in court costs. She will not have to serve any time in jail.

Investigators say Ryan stole money from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Paw Paw.

According to the Michigan State Police, the investigation, which involved transactions that happened while Ryan was the club’s secretary, began in October 2019.

Ryan was charged in February.

In August, she pleaded no contest to embezzlement by an agent or trustee of at least $200 but no more than $1,000. Two more serious embezzlement charges were dismissed.