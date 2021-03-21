Woman killed in crash in Cass County

MILTON, TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has died after a car crash in Cass County early Sunday morning, deputies said.

It happened around 2:10 a.m. in Milton Township on US-12 east of Anderson Road.

Deputies say a driver lost control of her car, went off the roadway and overturned on US-12.

The driver, Casey Bulter, 34, died from injuries she sustained during the crash, authorities say.

They say the victim was not wearing a seat belt. It’s unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Authorities are still in investigating the crash.

Several surrounding agencies assisted at the scene.