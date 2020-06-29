Woman killed in chain-reaction crash triggered by loose tire

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A loose tire started the chain reaction crash that killed a St. Joseph County woman, authorities say.

The crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Friday on Silver Street near Hampton Road in Mendon Township, located about 13 miles southeast of Portage.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office says 22-year-old Carlos Montoya was heading south on Silver Street when the front driver’s side tire came off his Jeep Wrangler.

The tire rolled into the northbound lane, causing a box truck to lose control and veer into the southbound lane where the truck collided with a car.

The driver of the car, 20-year-old Julie Renee Zimmerman of Sturgis, died at the scene.

The Plainwell man driving the box truck was treated at the scene for his injuries and released. Montoya was not hurt.

Authorities say the crash remains under investigation.