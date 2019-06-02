Woman injured in rollover crash in SW MI

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois woman was hospitalized following a crash in southwest Michigan Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Marcellus Highway near Decatur Road in Volinia Township, between Dowagiac and Marcellus.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says an eastbound car left the road, hit an embankment and then rolled repeatedly.

The driver, 46-year-old Tammy Vrbancic of Hickory Hills, Illinois, was taken a Kalamazoo hospital. The severity of her injuries were not released Sunday.