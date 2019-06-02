Southwest Michigan

Woman injured in rollover crash in SW MI

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 07:43 PM EDT

VOLINIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An Illinois woman was hospitalized following a crash in southwest Michigan Sunday.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Marcellus Highway near Decatur Road in Volinia Township, between Dowagiac and Marcellus.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says an eastbound car left the road, hit an embankment and then rolled repeatedly.

The driver, 46-year-old Tammy Vrbancic of Hickory Hills, Illinois, was taken a Kalamazoo hospital. The severity of her injuries were not released Sunday.

