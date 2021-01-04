Woman injured after hitting tree in Cass County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to look into a personal injury crash in Cass County Sunday evening.

Deputies arrived on scene around 6:35 p.m. near the intersection of Glenwood Rd and Morton St in Wayne Twp. to find a 40-year-old Dowagiac resident drove off road and hit a tree.

Jennifer Tidwell, the Dowagiac resident, was travelling south on Glenwood Rd when she left the road and hit a tree.

Tidwell’s car after hitting a tree in Wayne Township. (Phil Easarey, CCSO)

Deputies say seat belts were used, airbags were deployed and alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Tidwell was taken to Borgess Lee Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries.