Woman indicted for Paw Paw-area bank robbery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of using a bomb threat to rob a bank near Paw Paw is now charged in federal court.

Laura Yoder was indicted Tuesday on a federal bank robbery charge.

Authorities say that on Sept. 19, she walked into the Mercantile Bank on East Michigan Avenue in Paw Paw Township and handed the teller a note that said there was a bomb outside. Court records show she made off with $1,560.

A Sept. 19, 2019 surveillance image shows a woman in all black robbing the Mercantile Bank near Paw Paw. (Paw Paw Police Department)

When authorities searched the area, they found no threat. No one was hurt.

Yoder was arrested later the same day. Police said they found most of the cash that was stolen.

She is expected back in court next week for a pretrial conference and detention hearing.