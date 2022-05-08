ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A 39-year-old woman has been struck and killed by a vehicle while trying to cross a southwestern Michigan road in a wheelchair.

The Berrien County sheriff’s office says Emily Rudman was hit about 10:30 p.m. Saturday on M-139 in Royalton Township. Rudman, of Royalton Township, nearly was struck by a car heading northbound before she was hit by a southbound vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

No arrests were made.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the vehicle that struck Rudman was cooperating with investigators.