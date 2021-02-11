Woman hit, killed after pulling over because of car trouble

The scene on M-51 north of Niles where a woman had to pull over for car trouble and was then hit by another car on the morning of Feb. 11, 2021. (Courtesy Berrien County Sheriff’s Office)

NILES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver who pulled over because of car trouble was hit and killed by another vehicle north of Niles, authorities say.

It happened around 7 a.m. Thursday on M-51 near Pucker Street in Niles Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says Veronica Gary, 56, of Dowagiac, was headed north on M-51 when her driver’s side rear tire started to come loose. She pulled over and the tire fell off the car entirely, rolling across the road and into a ditch. She called for help and then walked across the street to get her tire. As she was crossing back, she was struck by another northbound vehicle.

Emergency responders rushed Gary to the hospital, where she died.



Authorities said their investigation into the crash continues. Once it’s done, the county prosecutor will decide what, if any, charges are appropriate.