Woman fatally shot in head in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a woman died after she was shot in the head Sunday morning in Benton Harbor.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. on May Street near Salem Avenue.

Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety says they received a call about a woman with a head wound. When they got to the scene, they found a 29-year-old woman fatally shot in the head.

The situation leading up to the shooting is unknown at this time, but investigators say foul play is suspected.

Her identity has not been released yet in respect for the family.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Robert Shepherd at 269.937.8435.