Woman dies days after being pulled from Lake Michigan

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who spent days in the hospital after being pulled from Lake Michigan has died.

The St. Joseph Department of Public Safety said Danely Lopez, 32, of Illinois died Wednesday, four days after she and her sister were rescued from Lake Michigan at Lions Park Beach Sunday.

The sisters went into deep water then struggled to get out. Several bystanders helped get them out of the water, according to a news release.

Lopez was taken to the hospital in critical condition Sunday then died Wednesday, the release said.

On Monday, police said her 29-year-old sister was treated and released.