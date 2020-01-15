Woman dies after being hit by SUV in Van Buren Co.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say an 84-year-old woman is dead after being hit by an SUV in Van Buren County.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of South Gremps Street, near E. Michigan Avenue in Paw Paw.

Officers say the woman was walking across Gremps Street when the SUV hit her.

She was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries, according to the Paw Paw Police Department.

The driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, police say.

Officers say there does not appear to be any extenuating circumstances.