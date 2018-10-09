Southwest Michigan

Woman crashes into Three Rivers house, killed

Posted: Oct 09, 2018 07:53 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 09, 2018 07:53 AM EDT

HREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman killed after crashing her vehicle into a house in Three Rivers Tuesday morning.

It happened near the intersection of E. Hoffman and Wood streets in Three Rivers.

When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had struck the house. The vehicle was heavly damaged, according the Three River Police Department.

The driver and only occupant, a 49-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.

