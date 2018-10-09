Woman crashes into Three Rivers house, killed
HREE RIVERS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman killed after crashing her vehicle into a house in Three Rivers Tuesday morning.
It happened near the intersection of E. Hoffman and Wood streets in Three Rivers.
When authorities arrived on scene, they found a vehicle that had struck the house. The vehicle was heavly damaged, according the Three River Police Department.
The driver and only occupant, a 49-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators are working to determine what led to the crash.
