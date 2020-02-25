Woman charged with embezzlement from Paw Paw nonprofit

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with embezzlement from a nonprofit organization in Van Buren County, according to the Michigan State Police.

Troopers say Susan Ryan, 69, has been charged with stealing money from the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Paw Paw. She was arraigned Tuesday with embezzlement by an agent or trustee of at least $20,000 but less than $50,000. The investigation began in October 2019, troopers say.

Authorities are investigating transactions that happened while Ryan was the club’s secretary.

The charge Ryan is facing is a felony with a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $15,000 fine.