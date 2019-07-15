Woman charged in murder plot pleads to sex assault

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — An Athens woman accused of plotting with three other people to kidnap and kill a child has admitted to sexually assaulting a 1-year-old.

Jayme LaPointe pleaded guilty Monday to a count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, Branch County court records show. Three other charges related to creating child pornography were dismissed under the terms of a plea agreement.

Court documents show LaPointe and a man sexually assaulted a 1-year-old in October 2017. Investigators say they found images of the assault on LaPointe’s phone.

Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 23. LaPointe could be sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.

LaPointe, who was arrested with three others in July of last year, is also scheduled to enter pleas July 29 to a slew of charges related to an alleged conspiracy to kidnap, rape, torture and kill a child. The kidnapping never actually happened.

Two other co-defendants in that case — David Bailey of Coldwater and Talia Furman of Springfield — have already taken deals and are scheduled to be sentenced next month. The last co-defendant, Matthew Toole of Battle Creek, is expected to stand trial.

Furman and Toole have already been sentenced to prison for their involvement in a child porn ring.