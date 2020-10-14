Woman charged in 2019 Van Buren Co. homicide

An Oct. 13, 2020 booking photo of Frances Cherlynn Collins.

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a woman has been arraigned in a Van Buren County homicide.

Investigators say Frances Collins died on Feb. 6, 2019, on 63rd Street near 62nd Avenue in Hartford Township.

Deputies say after a lengthy investigation, 71-year-old Frances Cherlynn Collins was charged with felony murder related to vulnerable adult abuse.

Authorities say she was arrested on Tuesday. She was issued a $25,000 cash/surety bond.

The suspect and victim are not related to each other, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.

She is scheduled for a probable cause conference at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28.