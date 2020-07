A booking photo of Estala Moreles from the Van Buren County Jail.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman accused of shooting and wounding a man over the weekend has been charged with attempted murder.

Estela Morales’ bond was set at $1 million during her Tuesday afternoon arraignment.

The shooting happened on 66th Avenue near 62nd Street south of Hartford on Saturday evening. The victim sustained a bullet wound to the abdomen and was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

His name has not been released.

Morales is expected back in court July 15.