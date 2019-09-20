Woman arrested in bank heist near Paw Paw

A Sept. 19, 2019 surveillance image shows a woman in all black robbing the Mercantile Bank near Paw Paw. (Paw Paw Police Department)

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities arrested a woman in connection to a bank robbery near Paw Paw.

Paw Paw Police Chief Eric Marshall told News 8 that a woman was arrested around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the Decatur area. Investigators believe she acted alone and doesn’t have any connection to any other bank robberies.

“It was a concerted effort between three agencies — Michigan State Police, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office and Paw Paw Police Department,” said Marshall.

The Mercantile Bank in Paw Paw Township was robbed Thursday. Police say the woman walked into the bank and handed a note to a teller that said there was a bomb outside and she needed money. The robber got away in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Marshall said authorities retrieved most of the cash that was stolen.

The suspect may be in court for arraignment as early as Monday.