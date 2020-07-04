Woman airlifted to hospital after crash in Branch Co.

GIRARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was airlifted to the hospital after a motorcycle crash in Branch County that involved a deer Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 11:45 a.m. on Marshall Road near Vincent Road.

Branch County deputies say Margo Boyd, 51, was driving south on Vincent Road when she hit a deer that ran in front of her. She lost control of the motorcycle and crashed.

Boyd was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, deputies say.

They say she was wearing a helmet at the time.

No other cars were involved.

Anyone with information on the crash can contact the Branch County Sheriff’s Office at 517.378.3091.