Woman accused in drug smuggling scheme accepts plea deal

by: WOODTV.com staff

A 2013 booking photo of Dustine Ernst. (Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety)

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Coldwater prison has accepted a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, Dustine Ernst pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a controlled substance. Four other charges will be dismissed at her sentencing hearing.

Michigan State Police say Ernst tried to sneak drugs to a Lakeland Correctional Facility prisoner on Aug. 8. She was arrested later after an MSP investigation.

Ernst is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 at Branch County Circuit Court.  

