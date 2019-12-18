Woman accused in drug smuggling scheme accepts plea deal

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo woman accused of smuggling drugs into a Coldwater prison has accepted a plea agreement.

As part of the agreement, Dustine Ernst pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a controlled substance. Four other charges will be dismissed at her sentencing hearing.

Michigan State Police say Ernst tried to sneak drugs to a Lakeland Correctional Facility prisoner on Aug. 8. She was arrested later after an MSP investigation.

Ernst is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 24 at Branch County Circuit Court.