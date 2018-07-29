Motel guests: No alarms in fire that killed mom, 5 kids Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 28, 2018 photo of the fire scene at Cosmo Extended Stay in Sodus Township. (WNDU) [ + - ] Video

SODUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman and five of her children died when a fire ripped through a motel near St. Joseph in the early hours of Saturday.

The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says 26-year-old Kiarre Curtis, 10-year-old Marquise Thompson, 7-year-old Gerome Randolph, 5-year-old Samuel Curtis, 4-year-old Savod Curtis and 2-year-old Avery Curtis were all killed as a result of the fire.

Autopsies conducted Sunday confirmed all six died of smoke inhalation.

The flames broke out around 1:45 a.m. at Cosmo Extended Stay near I-94 in Sodus Township, about 4 miles southeast of St. Joseph. The building, which is older, didn't have a fire suppression system with sprinklers.

"It just went so fast that it was like the whole building had gasoline," described Cassaundra Clements, who said she had been staying at the motel for two weeks. "Nobody could get their shoes, nobody had blankets, nobody had purses, nobody had IDs, nobody had anything. We were just sitting out here watching it burn."

Kiarre Curtis' husband Samuel Curtis, 36, and their 1-year-old child escaped. Father and child, along with two other people and four first responders, were treated for smoke inhalation at Lakeland Medical Center in St. Joseph. All were released later Saturday.

Authorities looking into the cause of the fire said it is believed to be accidental. They said preliminary tests didn't find any evidence of an accelerant or illegal drug manufacturing.

"Looks like it might have been an electrical appliance, but that's still to be determined through forensic testing,” sheriff's office Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said.

Officials have determined the fire started in a first-floor room. The Curtis family was staying in a room on the second floor.

People staying at the motel told 24 Hour News 8 that the fire alarms and smoke detectors weren't working.

"I didn't hear any of them," Tom Pearce, one of the motel guests, said. "Even the one in my room didn't go off. I opened up that door and there was a gust of smoke that came in there. It should have set it off, but apparently it didn't."

Clements told 24 Hour News 8 that she pulled two fire alarms, but no warnings sounded. She said her arms were bruised and swollen from banging on doors to tell others to get out.

"We didn't know what rooms really had people in them, who was out, who was gone. We didn't know who was accounted for. There was kids out here running around (and shouting), 'Mommy, Mommy.' It was, for about 15 minutes, almost unconceivable," she said.

Authorities couldn't confirm Saturday whether the fire alarms and smoke detectors were working. Boyce said his department is contracting with a Grand Rapids-based company to investigate. The company still needs to conduct some forensic tests of the system and results aren't expected until next week.

No one knew when the alarms had last been tested.

Authorities say that nearly 90 percent of the rooms at the motel sustained smoke, fire or water damage. Twenty-seven rooms were occupied at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is working on finding shelter for the displaced people, who were allowed to return to the motel late Saturday afternoon to get their belongings.

**Editor's Note: Citing incorrect information provided by authorities, a previous version of this article identified the mother as Kiarre Samuel. Authorities later said her name was actually Kiarre Curtis.