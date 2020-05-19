Website works to keep kids entertained through drawing

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from West Michigan is working to make sure kids have something to do while at home this summer.

The website is called Drawing Children into Reading and the goal is to engage kids into learning through art. It’s free to use and there are courses in science, math, language arts and more.

To take a class, click on the courses tab on the top of the homepage and choose one based on your child’s age. That’s where you’ll find different videos to watch.

Wendy Anderson Halperin is the creator of the website and she says it provides something different and new for children to do during this time.

“What we’re providing is something that’s hands on, where children can really enjoy getting that information about geometry, math, science, engineering, and experience it in a new way,” said Halperin.

More information about Drawing Children into Reading can be found online.