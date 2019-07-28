Warnings posted for Monday on Lake Michigan

A red flag warns swimmers to stay out of Lake Michigan. (File)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Planning to go to a Lake Michigan beach Monday? The National Weather Service says bathers should think about another day.

Dangerous swimming conditions are expected at beaches north of South Haven. Separately, swimming is discouraged south of South Haven. Waves could be 3 feet or higher.

A 43-year-old man who was struggling in high waves and strong current Saturday drowned in Lake Michigan in Ottawa County. The sheriff’s department says Steven Davis of Holland Township was brought to shore after 4 p.m. in Park Township.

A red flag was flying nearby at Holland State Park, a signal that conditions were dangerous at the time.

Large waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous along the Lake Michigan shoreline north of South Haven Monday. Waves may also wash over piers, and could sweep people into the lake. Consider postponing your beach day, or travel to a safer location. #miwx #wmiwx pic.twitter.com/GMrKvoNxBx — NWS Grand Rapids (@NWSGrandRapids) July 28, 2019

The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project says at least 27 people have drowned in Lake Michigan states this year.

