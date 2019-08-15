Volunteers upgrade accessible playground in Lawrence

The playground at the Bert Goens Learning Center in Lawrence. (Aug. 15, 2019)

LAWRENCE, Mich. (WOOD) — Phase two of a project to build a fully handicap accessible playground in Van Buren County got underway on Thursday.

The playground is at the Bert Goens Learning Center in Lawrence, which serves students with special needs.

The playground needed accessibility upgrades, and the first phase of the project was completed two years ago.

Phase two of the project is now possible, thanks to roughly $100,000 in donations.

About 50 volunteers are installing swing sets and exercise equipment as part of the project.

This project is in honor of former principal Janice DiGiovanni, who passed away in 2017.

“This has been a true community effort,” said Deb Kollar, school social worker. “Janice’s goal was to have a nice, handicap accessible playground for the Lawrence community.”

The playground is open to the public after school hours.

The work should be done by Saturday.