Volunteer driver for seniors sentenced for sex assault

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — A Decatur man was sentenced for sexually assaulting a passenger he was driving as a volunteer for Senior Services of Van Buren County.

Juan Manuel Lopez was sentenced Monday to one to 15 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct and sentenced to time served for assault.

On April 3, Lopez drove a 65-year-old woman to her doctor’s appointment, later returning her to her Paw Paw apartment and following her inside.

A detective said he put his arms around her neck. At one point, he kissed her on the neck.

The woman reported the assault to Senior Services of Van Buren County the next day and the agency contacted police.