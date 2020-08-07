VIDEO: MSP looks for suspect in SW MI break-in

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a suspect in a break-in at a Southwest Michigan business.

The alarm was activated on Wednesday at S & D Landscape & Irrigation on Behnke Road, near Garfield Road in Coldwater.

Officers say a man broke into a business and tried to steal a motorcycle. The man left the area before officers arrived, according to Michigan State Police.

The man is light-skinned, heavy-set and has short hair. He was dressed in all blue clothing and had a bandanna type face mask.

MSP released a surveillance video from the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the MSP Marshall Post at 269.558.0500.

