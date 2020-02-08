Vehicle vs Deer crash; 1 hospitalized

A vehicle vs deer accident in Cass County sent 1 to the hospital.

PORTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old Indiana resident suffered minor injuries after a deer struck her vehicle in Cass County.

Authorities said just after 12:20 a.m. deputies responded to a crash on Union Road near Guyer Street where they found 21-year-old Kaitlynn Brown of Indiana with injuries from a car vs deer accident.

Investigation shows Brown was driving northbound on Union Road when a deer hit her vehicle. Brown suffered minor injuries and was transported to St. Joe Medical Center for evaluation. Deputies said seat belts were worn and speed was not a factor. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash either, according to authorities.