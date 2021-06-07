Vandalia man life-flighted to hospital after Cass County crash

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one car crash in Cass County early Monday morning.

Deputies arrived on scene around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Day Lake St and Paradise Cove to find Michael Deweerd, a 31-year-old man from Vandalia, was driving north on Day Lake St when he drove his SUV off the road and hit a tree.

Deweerd suffered severe injuries and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital by med-flight for his injuries. It is unknown what his current condition is at the hospital.

A seatbelt was not worn during the crash. Deputies are unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.