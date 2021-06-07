Vandalia man life-flighted to hospital after Cass County crash

Southwest Michigan

by:

Posted: / Updated:
cass county sheriff generic 2_359076

CALVIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was called to a one car crash in Cass County early Monday morning.

Deputies arrived on scene around 1 a.m. near the intersection of Day Lake St and Paradise Cove to find Michael Deweerd, a 31-year-old man from Vandalia, was driving north on Day Lake St when he drove his SUV off the road and hit a tree.

Deweerd suffered severe injuries and was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital by med-flight for his injuries. It is unknown what his current condition is at the hospital.

A seatbelt was not worn during the crash. Deputies are unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links