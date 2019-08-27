Van Buren courthouse paintings won’t be covered

Tune in to News 8 at 6 p.m. for a live report from Paw Paw.

PAW PAW, Mich. (WOOD) — Van Buren County commissioners have decided not to cover up two paintings in the courthouse, a reversal of a previous decision they made.

The decision was made Tuesday afternoon after commissioners heard from people on both sides of the issue.

Commissioners had decided earlier this month to cover the paintings with the county seal or cloth after several judges, led by Chief Judge Kathleen Brickley, complained that they were inappropriate for the courthouse.

The images show nude figures, including a man in shackles and bare-breasted women. Brickley argued that they demonstrated a lack of respect for women.

But a local historian argued the paintings, at least one of which is more than 100 years old, were not unusual among contemporary art.