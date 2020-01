A home in Bangor Township was heavily damaged in a fire on Jan. 21, 2020. (Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services)

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a home in Van Buren County was heavily damaged in a fire Tuesday morning.

It happened around 9:55 a.m. on 66th Street, near 32nd Avenue in Bangor Township.

The fire was reported to have started in the kitchen, according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services.

Crews say the occupants in the home were able to evacuate safely.

Several fire departments in Van Buren County responded to the blaze, including SHAES, Columbia, Covert, and Hartford.