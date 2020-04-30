Van Buren County home destroyed in fire

Fire crews on the scene of a residential fire in Van Buren County’s Columbia Township on April 30, 2020. (Courtesy South Haven Area Emergency Services)

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A house in Van Buren County was destroyed after a fire Thursday morning.

The fire happened around 11:50 a.m. in Columbia Township on 48th Street near 24th Avenue, South Haven Area Emergency Services said.

When authorities responded to the scene, the house was engulfed in flames. Water was shuttled to the scene by tankers.

Authorities say no one was inside of the home at the time.

Several agencies assisted on the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.