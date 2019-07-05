Van Buren Co. focuses on enforcing boating laws

DECATUR, Mich. (WOOD) — Marine patrol units throughout West Michigan are keeping a close watch on the state’s waterways with a focus on tracking down intoxicated operators.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office Marine Division is partnering in a nationwide enforcement campaign called Operation Dry Water.

Sgt. Nathan Penning says Van Buren County has additional patrols over the holiday weekend. They will focus on stopping people who are operating boats while under the influence of alcohol, Penning said.

“We’re really looking for how much intoxicants are on the boat. If a boat is filled up and we see a lot of beer cans or alcohol laying around the boat, that’s going to prompt our interest,” Penning said.

24 Hour News 8 rode along with deputies on Friday near Decatur on Lake of the Woods.

The marine division was also conducting safety checks to make sure boaters were following the law.

Deputies say the most common violation is not related to alcohol at all.

“Right now, it’s registration,” Penning said. “People see the 19 sticker and feel that they’re good for the year of 19. But they need to realize they’re good for every three years and they expire in March.”

Deputies are also checking if boats have enough life jackets and that children are wearing them.

“(Children) 6 years old and older don’t have to wear a life jacket all the time, but (kids) 5 years and younger do,” Penning said.

Another rule many boaters on the lake were unaware of was boater safety course requirements.

According to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, people who were born after 1978 must pass a boater safety course to operate a personal watercraft, like a Jet Ski. If you were born after June 30, 1996, you need to pass the course to drive a motorized boat.

Kevin Deming and his wife, Amy think the additional patrols are beneficial.

“Years ago, it was really bad, but I think people have learned. Over the last few years, it has been a lot safer than it has been. I think people are maybe more responsible now,” Kevin Deming said.

The biggest deterrent may be just the deputies’ presence on the water.

“I imagine it makes people think twice,” Amy Deming said.

Operation Dry Water runs through Sunday.