Van Buren Co. fire destroys pole barn, vehicles

A photo of firefighters battling a fire in Bangor Township. Courtesy of South Haven Area Emergency Services. (June 30, 2019)

BANGOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A pole barn was destroyed after a fire in Van Buren County.

It happened around 12:15 p.m. Sunday at the 35280 block of County Road 681 in Bangor Township.

Authorities say water had to be shuttled half-a-mile to the fire scene.

Several vehicles inside the pole barn were destroyed, authorities stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Bangor Community Fire Department.

Authorities say no one was injured.

Bangor Community Fire Department requested assistance from firefighters from Columbia, Hartford, Lawrence and South Haven.