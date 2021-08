SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing swimmer was found Sunday.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s office says the body was located around 9:30 a.m.

The swimmer went missing on Lake Michigan near Saugatuck on Saturday.

Officials say the swimmer jumped off a boat and did not resurface. They say the swimmer was not wearing a lifejacket.

Police say no further information will be released until next of kin has been notified.