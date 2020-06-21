UPDATE: Man found dead in St. Joseph River

ROYALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man’s body was pulled from the St. Joseph river in Berrien county Sunday.

Police say the man was last seen on June 19th when the sheriff’s department says the 45-year-old jumped into the river to save a child who was struggling in the water.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Department says the man’s body was found about a half mile down river from where he went missing.

Police are not identifying the man until a positive ID can be made and family can be notified.

An autopsy is scheduled at the Western Michigan University Homer Stryker School of Medicine.